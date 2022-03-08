English
    March 08, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 15,762.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:10 IST. US markets fall 2-3 percent, while Asian markets also trading lower.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex52,842.75-1,491.06 -2.74%
      Nifty 5015,863.15-382.20 -2.35%
      Nifty Bank32,871.25-1,536.55 -4.47%
      Nifty 50 15,863.15 -382.20 (-2.35%)
      Tue, Mar 08, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      ONGC186.9521.70 +13.13%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      IndusInd Bank834.40-67.50 -7.48%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6136.15126.00 +2.10%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank2460.95-118.05 -4.58%


    • March 08, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

      Antu Thomas, Senior Research Analyst at Geojit Financial Services:

      Paint stocks witnessed sharp correction in the market as rich valuation and significant rise in oil prices continued to drag the investor’s sentiment. 

      TIO2, a derivative of crude oil, is the key input in the manufacturing of paints. A surge in price will increase the cost of production and impact the company’s gross margins. 

      Paint Company’s already taken 18% to 20% price hike in 9MFY22 to mitigate the risk of higher input prices. We expect the raw material inflationary trend to continue; albeit the rate of increase is expected to be moderate in Q4, to support the demand.

    • March 08, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

      Barclays raises CPI inflation level for FY22-23 to 5.1%:

      Barclays has revised its CPI-based inflation upwards to 5.1% year-on-year for FY2022-23. It's earlier estimate of 4.5% was in line with Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) projection, which was given in February 2022 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

      “Accounting for the recent rise in international crude oil prices, we have recently revised our CPI inflation forecasts,” said Rahul Bajoria, Chief India Economist at Barclays Investment Bank, in an email interview with Moneycontrol.

    • March 08, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST

      Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com:

      The short term trend continues to remain negative, but it will be interesting to how the markets behaves from this support zone as any trigger in the global markets could lead to some pullback in the index. 

      Yesterday’s low of 15700 will be important support to watch and if that gets breached, the 15300 will be the next level. On the flipside, 16200 and 16400 will be seen as immediate resistances. 

      Traders are advised to watch out for global cues and avoid aggressive trading until the volatility settles down.

    • March 08, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST

      Russia will be excluded from all JPMorgan fixed income indices

      Russia will be excluded from all of JPMorgan's fixed income indexes on March 31, the bank said in a statement on Monday, joining rival index providers that had excluded Russian securities from their indexes after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. JPMorgan had placed Russia on index watch on March 1 after sanctions were imposed on the country.

      The Wall Street bank runs the widely followed family of sovereign hard-currency indexes EMBI, as well as a corporate debt counterpart CEMBI. It also has the GBI-EM benchmark for local debt in emerging currencies and the JESG index governed by environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. Russia will be excluded from the EMBI indexes, including the investment grade and other credit bucket sub-indexes, the bank said on Monday.

    • March 08, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War Updates:

      Western countries could face oil prices of over $300 per barrel and the possible closure of the main Russia-Germany gas pipeline if governments follow through on threats to cut energy supplies from Russia, a senior minister said on Monday. 

      Oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 on Monday after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington and European allies were considering banning Russian oil imports.

    • March 08, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST

      Asian Markets trade lower:

    • March 08, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 38 points or 0.24 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,805 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

    • March 08, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST

      Market on Monday:

      Inflation worries and global growth concerns amid spiking commodity prices, especially oil that hit a 13-year high, rattled equity markets on March 7. That apart, the heat was felt in the forex market too as the rupee slid to an all-time low of 77 against the US dollar. The market corrected for the fourth consecutive session.

      It was a Black Monday as the benchmark indices hit a fresh seven-month low, weighed largely by banking & financials, auto, FMCG and index heavyweight Reliance Industries.

      On the final tally, the BSE Sensex plunged 1,491 points or 2.74 percent to 52,843, while the Nifty50 has broken crucial 16,000-mark and closed within the expected correction range of 15,800-16,000. It was down 382 points or 2.35 percent at 15,863, the lowest closing level since July 30, 2021.

      All sectoral indices closed in the red, barring Telecom, Oil & Gas and Metal that gained 1.4 percent, 0.8 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

      The BSE Realty fell the most among indices, declining more than 5 percent, followed by Bankex (down 4.6 percent), Finance (down 4.35 percent), and Auto (down 4 percent).

      IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, UltraTech Cement and ICICI Bank were the biggest losers in the BSE Sensex, plummeting 5-8 percent.

      However, Bharti Airtel (up 3.5 percent), HCL Technologies (up 1.4 percent), Tata Steel (up 1.1 percent) and Infosys (up 1 percent) bucked the trend.

    • March 08, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

      Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

    • March 08, 2022 / 07:18 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

