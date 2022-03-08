Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

March 08, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

Antu Thomas, Senior Research Analyst at Geojit Financial Services:

Paint stocks witnessed sharp correction in the market as rich valuation and significant rise in oil prices continued to drag the investor’s sentiment.

TIO2, a derivative of crude oil, is the key input in the manufacturing of paints. A surge in price will increase the cost of production and impact the company’s gross margins.

Paint Company’s already taken 18% to 20% price hike in 9MFY22 to mitigate the risk of higher input prices. We expect the raw material inflationary trend to continue; albeit the rate of increase is expected to be moderate in Q4, to support the demand.