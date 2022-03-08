Market corrects 16% from record high but these 115 stocks suffer 30-66% drop

The unabated selling pressure across the globe due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict continued to weigh on the Indian equity markets as the benchmark indices fell nearly 16 percent from record highs but the fall in individual stocks is far higher than that.

Since the day Moscow started military operations to invade Ukraine, investors turned more and more cautious and jumped to risk-off mode in the equity markets. The markets generally look at earnings and economic growth as an engine to run but this war has created lot of risks.

This battle pushed not only crude oil to a 13-year high but metals to either multi-year highs or fresh peaks given the supply concerns, raising inflation worries and input cost scare. Companies can pass on the input cost pressure to consumers to some extent but the rest of the pressure has to be borne by them, while for the country, it raises trade deficit risk as it has to pay more for buying oil price.

To Read All Live Updates on Ukraine-Russia War, Click Here

Russia is the third largest oil producer and second largest natural gas producer in the world, while in metals also, the Moscow has sizeable market share.

The BSE Sensex and Nifty50 fell nearly 16 percent from their peaks, given the heightened volatility in the market, while global benchmarks such as Nasdaq Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, South Korea's Kospi and Germany's DAX already entered into bear market territory as all traded lower by more than 20 percent from their highs.

"The heightened volatility in the market continues. All commodities have surged indicating imminent higher inflation. Even though the market is now oversold, sentiments are negative," says VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Click Here To Read Market Live Updates

However, declining bond yields in the US and the possibility of lower-than-feared rate hikes by the Fed are reliefs from the market perspective, he adds.

But the fall in individual stocks is quite higher than these benchmarks or broader markets. All the stocks in BSE500 are in negative terrain in comparison with their all-time highs but we have considered stocks that hit record highs in 2021-2022.

Accordingly there 306 stocks that hit new high in last year and current year. Of which, 295 stocks corrected in double-digit from highs and amongst them top 115 stocks have fallen in the range of 30-66 percent from highs.

Stocks like Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Sequent Scientific, Vaibhav Global, Jubilant Pharmova, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indigo Paints, Hikal, Lux Industries, Jubilant Ingrevia, Aegis Logistics, and Mahindra Logistics were the top losers amongst the list of 306 stocks, shedding 50-66 percent from highs.

Also read - 'Steel prices will continue to move up as Ukraine-Russia conflict hits supply chain'

In addition, Manappuram Finance, Metropolis Healthcare, Balaji Amines, Godrej Properties, Finolex Industries, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Rossari Biotech, Jubilant FoodWorks, Indraprastha Gas, IRCTC, CSB Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, Endurance Technologies, Info Edge (India), Godrej Consumer Products, Computer Age Management Services, MCX India, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and Happiest Minds Technologies fell 40-49 percent from their all-time highs.

Next 70 odd stocks including Shriram Transport Finance Company, IRB Infrastructure Developers, PNC Infratech, JK Cement, TTK Prestige, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, SBI Card, Gujarat Gas, Ambuja Cements, Route Mobile, Macrotech Developers, HDFC Life Insurance, Dixon Technologies, Indian Energy Exchange, ICICI Securities, Kajaria Ceramics, MRF, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Avenue Supermarts, Hindustan Unilever, InterGlobe Aviation, Shree Cement, Ultratech Cement, Adani Power, and HDFC plunged between 30 percent and 39 percent.

Also read - Credit Suisse downgrades India to ‘Underweight’ on higher oil prices, calls cut ‘tactical’

Given the massive correction in stock prices, experts feel this is the right time to pick quality stocks and accumulate more if the correction extends.

"Investors can look for selective buying while maintaining an overall cautious outlook," says Yesha Shah, Head of Research at Samco Securities.

Vijayakumar believes IT, energy, metals and pharma continue to be the safe bets in the present context. But for long-term investors, "better returns are likely to come from fundamentally strong beaten down segments like high quality financials".

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.