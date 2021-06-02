MARKET NEWS

Motherson Sumi Systems share price rises 13% on robust Q4 numbers

The share has touched a 52-week high of Rs 273.

Moneycontrol News
June 02, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST
 
 
Motherson Sumi Systems share price ended with over 13 percent gains on June 2 after the company posted robust numbers in the quarter ended March 2021. The share has touched a 52-week high of Rs 273.

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 713.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against Rs 183.38 crore in year-ago. Its revenue rose 17.57 percent to Rs 16,971.91 crore against Rs 14,434.48 crore YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 38.7% to Rs 1,722 crore versus Rs 1,242 crore in Q4 FY20 and margin was at 10.1% versus 8.6% in year-ago.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share (face value of Re 1 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

Production shutdowns (India) and semi-conductor shortages globally likely to be headwinds for OEM production in the near term, the company said.

Improved profitability and realization of engineering revenues helped free cash generation, leading to “lowest-ever” Debt / EBITDA, it added.

"The Q4 and FY21 results are reflection of the tremendous hard work that our teams have put in globally despite multiple challenges and sets the tone for us to achieve our stated Vision 2025 targets," said Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson Sumi Systems.

Motherson Sumi Systems ended at Rs 269.10, up Rs 31.70, or 13.35 percent on the BSE.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Motherson Sumi Systems
first published: Jun 2, 2021 04:33 pm

