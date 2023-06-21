English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Madhav Infra Projects shares rise 8% on bagging Rs 37-crore work order

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 6.83 and a 52-week low of Rs 3.55 on 09 December, 2022 and 16 May, 2023, respectively.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 21, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
    Madhav Infra Projects

    Madhav Infra Projects

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Madhav Infra Projects gained 8 percent in early trade on June 21 after the company bagged a Rs 37-crore work order.

    Madhav Infra Projects received the letter of acceptance for the construction of railway overbridge over Bina-Katni track on Damoh-Badakpur Road in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh from Office of The Executive Engineer Public Work, Department Bridge Construction Division SAGAR (MP).

    The total cost of the work at the accepted rate works out to Rs 37,07,34,207.90.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    At 9:38am, Madhav Infra Projects was quoting at Rs 6.32, up Rs 0.32, or 5.33 percent, on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 6.83 and a 52-week low of Rs 3.55 on December 9, 2022 and May 16, 2023, respectively. It is trading 7.47 percent below its 52-week high and 78.03 percent above its 52-week low.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Madhav Infra Projects
    first published: Jun 21, 2023 09:58 am