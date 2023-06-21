Madhav Infra Projects shares rise 8% on bagging Rs 37-crore work order

Madhav Infra Projects

Shares of Madhav Infra Projects gained 8 percent in early trade on June 21 after the company bagged a Rs 37-crore work order.

Madhav Infra Projects received the letter of acceptance for the construction of railway overbridge over Bina-Katni track on Damoh-Badakpur Road in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh from Office of The Executive Engineer Public Work, Department Bridge Construction Division SAGAR (MP).

The total cost of the work at the accepted rate works out to Rs 37,07,34,207.90.

At 9:38am, Madhav Infra Projects was quoting at Rs 6.32, up Rs 0.32, or 5.33 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 6.83 and a 52-week low of Rs 3.55 on December 9, 2022 and May 16, 2023, respectively. It is trading 7.47 percent below its 52-week high and 78.03 percent above its 52-week low.