Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues; oil falls

June 21, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

Drone manufacturing company ideaForge Technology has set its price band of Rs 638-672 a share for its IPO. Earlier the firm said its IPO will open for subscription on June 26.

The closing date for the offer would be June 29, while the anchor book will be launched for a day on June 23, 2023.

The initial public offering by the unmanned aircraft systems manufacturer comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 240 crore, and an offer for sale of 48.69 lakh equity shares by promoters and investors. From the upper price band, the firm will raise around Rs 567 crore. Read More