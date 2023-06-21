English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Jun 21, 2023 / 07:52 am

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues; oil falls

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets are trading lower tracking weak US markets.

    • Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues; oil falls
      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 07:49 AM IST

        ideaForge Tech IPO price band set at Rs 638-672 a share

      • 07:42 AM IST

        Asian markets trade lower with Hang Seng down 1%, Kospi down 0.4%

      • 07:38 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

      • 07:37 AM IST

        Piramal Enterprises to sell entire 8.34% stake in Shriram Finance via block deal: Sources

      • 07:30 AM IST

        Wall Street ends lower, pausing rally as Jerome Powell testimony looms

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex63,327.70159.40 +0.25%
      Nifty 5018,816.700.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank43,766.500.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 18,816.70 0.00 (0.00%)
      Wed, Jun 21, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Tata Motors583.2517.20 +3.04%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Bajaj Finance7,248.80-137.40 -1.86%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT28930.80222.50 +0.78%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma13238.90-25.80 -0.19%


    • June 21, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

      ideaForge Tech IPO price band set at Rs 638-672 a share

      Drone manufacturing company ideaForge Technology has set its price band of Rs 638-672 a share for its IPO. Earlier the firm said its IPO will open for subscription on June 26.

      The closing date for the offer would be June 29, while the anchor book will be launched for a day on June 23, 2023.

      The initial public offering by the unmanned aircraft systems manufacturer comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 240 crore, and an offer for sale of 48.69 lakh equity shares by promoters and investors. From the upper price band, the firm will raise around Rs 567 crore. Read More

    • June 21, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

      Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Wednesday, mirroring moves on Wall Street as stocks came back from the Juneteenth holiday to trade lower on Tuesday.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 21, 2023 / 07:38 AM IST

      SGX Nifty:

      Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 17 points or 0.09 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,864 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.

    • June 21, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

      Piramal Enterprises to sell entire 8.34% stake in Shriram Finance via block deal: Sources

      Piramal Enterprises will sell its entire stake of 8.34 percent in Shriram Finance via block deal, CNBC-Awaaz reported on June 20, citing sources who are privy to the development.

      To offload the stake, Piramal will be required to sell around 3.1 crore shares it currently holds in the non-banking financial company.

      The floor price for the block deal is likely to be Rs 1,483 per share, the sources said. This would mark a discount of around 5 percent, as the current market price of Shriram Finance's stock is Rs 1,559.45 on the BSE. Read More

    • June 21, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 21, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST

      Wall Street ends lower, pausing rally as Jerome Powell testimony looms

      US stocks softened on Tuesday, closing in negative territory as investors began the holiday-shortened week by taking profits in the wake of a sustained rally amid signs of weakening global demand.

      Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's congressional testimony Wednesday could be a potential market mover.

      All three major U.S. equity indexes ended the session in the red but off session lows, with oil super-majors Exxon Mobil Corp weighing on the S&P 500 and the Dow.

      The broad sell-off comes on the heels of the Nasdaq's longest weekly winning streak since March 2019, and the S&P 500's longest since November 2021.

      Including Tuesday's loss, the benchmark S&P 500 has advanced 14.3% so far this year.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 245.25 points, or 0.72%, to 34,053.87, the S&P 500 lost 20.88 points, or 0.47%, to 4,388.71 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.28 points, or 0.16%, to 13,667.29.

    • June 21, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

      Market on Tuesday:

      The Indian equity benchmark ended on a positive note in yet another volatile session on June 20, with the Sensex closing 159.40 points or 0.25% higher at 63,327.70 and the Nifty adding 61.20 points or 0.33% to end at 18,816.70.

      Amid weak Asian markets, Indian shares started flat and extended profit booking as the day progressed but buying in the second half erased the day's losses.

      Top Nifty gainers included Tata Motors, HDFC Life, HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corporation and Eicher Motors, while losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Divis Labs.

      All sectoral indices ended in the green. The power index was up a percent, while auto, realty, metal and information technology each gained 0.5 percent.

      The BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.4 percent each.

    • June 21, 2023 / 07:16 AM IST

      Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

    • June 21, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market