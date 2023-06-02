Lemon Tree Hotels: Ready to ride the industry upcycle

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Best ever Q4 results Demand momentum strong Robust room addition plans; expansion to be asset light Industry up-cycle to sustain Lemon Tree Hotels (LMNT; CMP: Rs 94.3; market cap: Rs 7,471 crore) has posted the best-ever quarterly results in Q4FY23 with growth across different metrics. The industry is in an up-cycle. We expect the uptrend to continue for a few years given the continued strong demand traction and a lag in fresh supply (as it takes time to come on-board). LMNT has planned aggressive room...