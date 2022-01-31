Larsen & Toubro: Strong pipeline, stable earnings to support stock returns

larsen_and_toubro2_image_23_190_61189414

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Infrastructure could be a good theme for the next couple of years, given the government’s efforts to crank up the growth engine, as well as from the perspective of the next general elections in 2024. Moreover, the adverse impact of the Covid pandemic is also waning, and there are indications that recovery is underway. L&T (CMP: Rs: 1,899; marketcap: Rs 266,793 cr) visualises close to Rs 4 lakh crore of orders in the pipeline, the highest in the recent...