English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Larsen & Toubro: Stock riding on high hopes, backed by strong orders

    L&T is sitting at a record order book of close to Rs 399,526 crore. Even though order inflows are expected to be slightly lower this year (growth of 10-12 percent) because of the general elections, existing orders provide a good visibility.

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    Bharat Gianani
    May 11, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
    Larsen & Toubro: Stock riding on high hopes, backed by strong orders

    Larsen & Toubro is riding on a strong capex growth.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Strong order book provides healthy growth visibility in FY24 Margin improvement on cards as input pressures ease & project mix improves Healthy order inflows expected in FY24 as well Stock trades at 21 times fiscal 2025 earnings   L&T (CMP: 2,365; market capitalisation: Rs 332,677 cr) is riding on a strong capex growth. Revival in both private and public capex has helped the company secure strong orders, which are at a historical high. Fiscal 2024 could be equally impressive, considering that government spending on various...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Markets and investors look optimistic with strong start to FY24

      May 10, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Manipur riots lay bare identity politics, investors cannot ignore dollar and go...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers