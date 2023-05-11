Larsen & Toubro: Stock riding on high hopes, backed by strong orders

Larsen & Toubro is riding on a strong capex growth.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Strong order book provides healthy growth visibility in FY24 Margin improvement on cards as input pressures ease & project mix improves Healthy order inflows expected in FY24 as well Stock trades at 21 times fiscal 2025 earnings L&T (CMP: 2,365; market capitalisation: Rs 332,677 cr) is riding on a strong capex growth. Revival in both private and public capex has helped the company secure strong orders, which are at a historical high. Fiscal 2024 could be equally impressive, considering that government spending on various...