JK Cement gains after subsidiary raises stake in Acro Paints

The JK Cement share price rose in the early trade on July 7 after the company's arm increased its stake in paint and construction chemicals manufacturer Acro Paints.

JK Maxx Paints (JKMPL), earlier JK Paints and Coatings), a wholly owned subsidiary of JK Cement, has in second tranche invested Rs 60.24 crore towards the acquisition of 20 percent equity shares of Acro Paints (APL).

Consequent upon the present acquisition, JKMPL has acquired a total 80 percent equity share capital of APL with immediate effect, the company said in an exchange filing.

The said acquisition would get completed in a year from January 6, 2023.

In December 2022, JK Paints and Coatings entered into a share purchase agreement with Acro Paints and its shareholders to acquire a 60 percent controlling stake in the company for Rs 153 crore in the first tranche.

Acro Paints is a leading manufacturer in northern India of architectural and high-performance paints and coatings.

The company decided to acquire the remaining 40 percent stake over a period of 12 months.

