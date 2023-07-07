Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower on weak global cues; GIFT Nifty flat

July 07, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST

The Indian market’s record run continues, with the 30-pack Sensex closing at a new high and the Nifty surpassing another milestone of 19,500 on July 6, making up for the previous day’s muted performance.

Buying across sectors saw the Sensex close 339.60 points or 0.52% higher at 65,785.64 and the Nifty was up 98.80 points or 0.51% at 19,497.30.

Despite a weak start, the market turned positive in the initial hours itself and extended gains as the day progressed, finishing near the day’s high.

The rally added Rs 1.77 lakh crore to investors' wealth as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to Rs 301.67 lakh crore from Rs 299.90 lakh crore in the previous session.

Biggest gainers on the Nifty included M&M, Apollo Hospitals, Power Grid Corporation, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors, while losers were Eicher Motors, HDFC Life Insurance, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finance.

Among sectors, power, oil & gas and realty were up 2 percent each, while auto and healthcare added a percent each.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.8 percent and the smallcap index added 0.7 percent.