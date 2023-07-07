Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower on weak global cues; GIFT Nifty flat
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower on Thursday in a broad sell-off after data showing a strong labor market boosted bond yields and fanned fears the Federal Reserve will be aggressive in raising U.S. interest rates. The S&P 500 posted its biggest daily percentage drop since May 23. The Dow logged its biggest single-day fall since May 2. Markets in Asia-Pacific marked a second day of declines after Wall Street sold off on stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data, leaving room for more rate hikes ahead by the Federal Reserve.
Wall Street logs sharp losses as labor market strength stokes rate-hike fears
Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower on Thursday in a broad sell-off after data showing a strong labor market boosted bond yields and fanned fears the Federal Reserve will be aggressive in raising U.S. interest rates.
The S&P 500 posted its biggest daily percentage drop since May 23. The Dow logged its biggest single-day fall since May 2.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 366.38 points, or 1.07%, to 33,922.26, the S&P 500 lost 35.23 points, or 0.79%, to 4,411.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 112.61 points, or 0.82%, to 13,679.04.
July 07, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST
Market on Thursday
The Indian market’s record run continues, with the 30-pack Sensex closing at a new high and the Nifty surpassing another milestone of 19,500 on July 6, making up for the previous day’s muted performance.
Buying across sectors saw the Sensex close 339.60 points or 0.52% higher at 65,785.64 and the Nifty was up 98.80 points or 0.51% at 19,497.30.
Despite a weak start, the market turned positive in the initial hours itself and extended gains as the day progressed, finishing near the day’s high.
The rally added Rs 1.77 lakh crore to investors' wealth as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to Rs 301.67 lakh crore from Rs 299.90 lakh crore in the previous session.
Biggest gainers on the Nifty included M&M, Apollo Hospitals, Power Grid Corporation, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors, while losers were Eicher Motors, HDFC Life Insurance, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finance.
Among sectors, power, oil & gas and realty were up 2 percent each, while auto and healthcare added a percent each.
The BSE midcap index rose 0.8 percent and the smallcap index added 0.7 percent.
July 07, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST
July 07, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST
