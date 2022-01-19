Jindal Stainless Hisar Q3 PAT seen up 78% YoY to Rs. 482 cr: ICICI Direct

A JSLL Infra Stainless bench at the tourist information centre in Delhi.

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Jindal Stainless Hisar to report net profit at Rs.482 crore up 78% year-on-year (down 03% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17 percent Y-o-Y (down 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,696 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 44 percent Y-o-Y (down 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 558 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

