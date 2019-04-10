Jet Airways gains 2% after Naresh Goyal offers to pledge rest of his shares

Shares of Jet Airways rose nearly 2 percent intraday on April 10 after reports that founder Naresh Goyal offering to pledge rest of his shares in the beleaguered airline.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Goyal informed lenders that he will pledge his remaining shares to them on condition they release the agreed interim loan funding of Rs 1,500 crore without further delay.

The former chairman owns a 51 percent stake in the airline but has already pledged 31.2 percent with the banks.

At 1246 hrs, Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 272.20, up 1.7 percent on BSE.