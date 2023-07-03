Is there more steam left in this leading carbon black manufacturer?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Domestic volume growth prospects remain intact Geopolitics continue to support export opportunities Current capex cycle well positions it to meet demand Balance sheet remains healthy In spite of a recent run-up, we remain constructive Large global markets, such as the US and Europe, continue to face a shortage of carbon black , which is primarily used as a reinforcement for tyres and as a black pigment for varied applications. This shortage is feared to compound as prevailing geopolitics makes it imperative for importers to diversify...