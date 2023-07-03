English
    Is there more steam left in this leading carbon black manufacturer?

    PCBL accounts for more than 60% of carbon black exports from India. At present, it gets 33% sales from the international market. Import substitution also remains a core driver of growth. The stock has run up 38% from our recommendation a year back. We remain constructive on the stock

    Anubhav Sahu
    July 03, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Domestic volume growth prospects remain intact Geopolitics continue to support export opportunities Current capex cycle well positions it to meet demand Balance sheet remains healthy In spite of a recent run-up, we remain constructive Large global markets, such as the US and Europe, continue to face a shortage of carbon black , which is primarily used as a reinforcement for tyres and as a black pigment for varied applications. This shortage is feared to compound as prevailing geopolitics makes it imperative for importers to diversify...

