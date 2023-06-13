India's first 6-digit stock: MRF share price crosses Rs 1 lakh

Representative Image

The MRF share price crossed the much-awaited Rs 1 lakh mark on June 13, as the stock opened over a percent higher. At 9.25 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,00,050 on the NSE.

The stock had earlier hit the Rs 1 lakh mark in May but in the futures segment.

In the past one year, the MRF stock has rallied over 45 percent. It has gained 81 percent from March 2020 low of Rs 55,000. In December 2022, the stock scaled up to Rs 94,500 mark but failed to sustain that level.

A sharp spike of in the stock came after May 3, when the company declared its Q4 results.

The tyre maker reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 313.53 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, up 86 percent year-on-year (YoY). In the same quarter last year, it had posted a net profit of Rs 168.53 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 5,841.7 crore, up 10.12 percent YoY. Along with the results, the company's board declared a final dividend of Rs 169 (1,690 percent on the face value of Rs 10 per share).

Analysts trumped

As per Bloomberg, the stock has only 1 Buy call on it, 2 Hold and 8 Sell calls. The 12-month target price on the stock is Rs 84,047, indicating a 16 percent slump from the current level.

Most analysts have a Sell rating on the stock because of its high valuations. At a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 55x, it is the most expensive tyre stock.

"The current forward valuation at 22.3x FY25E earnings per share represents an almost 100 percent premium to its peers, despite a weakening competitive position and similar capital efficiencies," according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

A year back, too, analysts were cautious. There were 4 Buy calls, 3 Hold and 5 Sell calls on the stock and the 12-month target price was around Rs 70,800. Despite that, the stock has managed to cross the Rs 1 lakh mark.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​