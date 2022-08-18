business Ideas for profit | Apex Frozen Foods: Stock rallies as supply chain bottlenecks ease; Time to buy? Apex Frozen Foods reported a promising set of numbers in Q1FY23. The business is making good progress as supply chain bottlenecks seem to be easing and volumes are also improving. The stock has seen a sharp upmove of around 30 percent in recent weeks. Are the current valuations reasonable from a long-term perspective, or should you wait for some correction before buying the stock? Watch the video to find out