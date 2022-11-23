English
    Hold Zydus Lifesciences; target of Rs 480: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Zydus Lifesciences with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated November 14, 2022.

    November 23, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Zydus Lifesciences


    Zydus is a leading pharma company with family pedigree having a presence in domestic branded formulations, US generics and is in the process of repurposing itself into niche areas of specialty pharmaceuticals, biosimilars and vaccines. FY22 revenue break-up – US: 39%, India: 32%, Wellness: 13%, Europe & emerging markets including countries in LatAm, Asia Pacific & Africa: 10% • Zydus is the fourth largest pharma company in India with 14 brands among Top 300 pharma brands in India and nine with Rs 100 crore+ sales.


    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating as we wait for 1) consistency from US business in terms of continued traction in base business and new launches momentum (post Moraiya EIR) and 2) continuum in Wellness and India formulations. We value Zydus Lifesciences at Rs 480 (base business of Rs 455 at 18x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 25.3 + NPV of Rs 23.5 for gRevlimid opportunity).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

