App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold VST Tillers Tractors; target of Rs 2000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on VST Tillers Tractors with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated August 17, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on VST Tillers Tractors


VST Tillers & Tractors (VST) reported a muted performance in Q1FY19, primarily tracking ~25% de-growth in sales volume Power tiller sales volume in Q1FY19 came in at 5,367, down 24.6% YoY while tractor sales volume was at 1,927, down 24.6% YoY Net sales in Q1FY19 came in at Rs 145.6 crore, down 19.6% YoY EBITDA in Q1FY19 was at Rs 18.5 crore, with corresponding EBITDA margins at 12.7%. Margins came in lower tracking negative operating leverage primarily tracking low sales volume and high fixed costs PAT during the quarter was at Rs 14.4 crore, down 49% YoY PAT in Q1FY19 was largely supported by higher than anticipated other income, which came in at Rs 7.2 crore.


Outlook


VST is a debt free, cash surplus, capital efficient company with core RoIC in excess of 22%. However, it is facing headwinds in terms of sales volume growth, which limits the capital utilisation of its new plant and, hence, the limitation of improvement in return ratios. Moreover, the company clocked higher other income in FY18 (Rs 45 crore) primarily tracking gains on equity investments. Going forward, we expect the company to clock other income in the range of ~Rs 25 crore, which will limit PAT growth despite lower double digit growth in sales and EBITDA in FY18-20E. Going forward, we expect sales & EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 12.6%, 10.2%, respectively, in FY18-20E. PAT, however, is expected at Rs 108 crore in FY20E vs. Rs 112 crore in FY18. We value VST at Rs 2000, i.e. 16x P/E on FY20E EPS of Rs 125 with a HOLD rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 05:33 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #VST Tillers Tractors

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.