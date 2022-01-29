Hold VST Industries; target of Rs 3425: ICICI Direct

live bse live

VST Industries (VST) is among the oldest cigarette players in India, involved in manufacturing and marketing cigarettes as also trading unmanufactured tobacco. The company has two cigarettes manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, AP. It has five major brands, which includes, ‘Total’, ‘Charms’, ‘Moment’, ‘Special’, & ‘Edition’ and a direct distribution reach of over 1.1 million outlets.

We continue to maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We arrive at a revised target price of Rs 3425, valuing the business at 14x FY24 earnings.

At 17:30 VST Industries was quoting at Rs 3,154.35, up Rs 63.35, or 2.05 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,162.45 and an intraday low of Rs 3,125.55.

It was trading with volumes of 277 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 459 shares, a decrease of -39.59 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.90 percent or Rs 27.55 at Rs 3,091.00.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,893.95 and 52-week low Rs 3,039.00 on 18 October, 2021 and 21 December, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.21 percent below its 52-week high and 3.52 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,870.92 crore.

