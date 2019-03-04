App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold V2 Retail; target of Rs 321: Dalmia Securities

Dalmia Securities recommended Hold rating on V2 Retail with a target price of Rs 321 in its research report dated January 28, 2019.

Dalmia Securities's research report on V2 Retail


V2 Retail Limited (V2 Retail) offers a portfolio of products, including apparel and life style products. V2 stands for ‘Value and Variety’ it sells, good quality fashion garments at affordable prices, which suits every individual and household. The company caters to the neo middle class group of population living in Tier II and Tier III cities. The Company operated 74 stores in 17 states and 69 cities covering a total retail area of 8.75 lac sq. ft. as on Dec 31, 2018.


Outlook


We recommend a HOLD on V2 Retail with a TP of INR 321, valuing it at 20x FY21E earnings, considering earnings CAGR of 23.3% over FY18-21E and improving margin with healthy inventory turnover.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 4, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Dalmia Securities #Hold #Recommendations #V2 Retail

