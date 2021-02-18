MARKET NEWS

Hold Time Technoplast; target of Rs 58: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Time Technoplast with a target price of Rs 58 in its research report dated February 18, 2021.

February 18, 2021
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Time Technoplast


Time Technoplast reported an improved QoQ recovery in Q3FY21 supported by improved demand from user industries. While the management expects pre-Covid level sales in Q4FY21 over Q4FY20, the FY21 revenue recovery is likely to be in the range of 75-80%. Going forward, the management anticipates a normalised FY22 with focus on increased revenue contribution from value added product (currently ~21% of topline) and execution of orders in the PE pipe segment (order book is ~Rs 250 crore). On the balance sheet front, the company is looking at RoCE of ~20% in the next three years supported by improved plant utilisation and margin profile (due to rising contribution of value added product category).



Outlook


We tweak our earnings estimate upward by ~11% and 4% for FY21 and FY23E, respectively. We believe improved product mix would help drive EBITDA margin going forward. Further, marginal debt reduction via positive CFO would keep overall D/E below 0.5x. We maintain HOLD on the stock with a revised TP of Rs 58 (valuing at 4x EV/EBITDA FY22E, earlier TP Rs 43).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 18, 2021

