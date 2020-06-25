App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 07:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Thermax; target of Rs 772: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 772 in its research report dated June 20, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Thermax


Thermax reported weak execution in Q4FYFY20 in line with our expectations while margins were impacted by higher warranty provision and forex loss. Cashflow was healthy due to reduction in other current assets post completion of the large Dangote order. European subsidiary Danstoker continued to be in loss though there are certain green shoots of revival. Indonesian facility losses reduced during FY20. Overall, the near-term growth environment is challenging, but food processing, pharma, cement and refineries are certain segments in which outlook is healthy.



Outlook


Factoring-in the muted order intake in Q4FY20 and challenging outlook, we cut our earnings by 23.7% and 11.7% for FY21E and FY22E. Maintain HOLD with a revised target price of Rs772 (previously Rs675).




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 07:54 am

tags #Hold #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #Thermax

