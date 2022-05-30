English
    Hold Shree Cement; target of Rs 24,300: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 24,300 in its research report dated May 25, 2022.

    May 30, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Shree Cement


    Shree is the third largest cement group in India with domestic cement capacity of 46.4 MT as of FY22. In the past four years, it has diversified itself from a 100% north player to a player with capacities now in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha. It also has a presence in UAE with integrated cement capacity of 4 MT and 3.3 MT clinker (located near port in Ras-Al-Khaimah) • Proximity to end user market, use of split grinding units and power capacity of 742MW (Including 211MW WHRS) makes it most efficient player in the industry.



    Outlook


    With expected revenue CAGR of 14% and RoIC of 18%, we remain positive on the company. However, we maintain HOLD due to rich valuations. We value Shree at Rs 24,300 i.e.19x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Shree Cement
    first published: May 30, 2022 05:10 pm
