you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 06:39 PM IST

Hold Shalby; target of Rs 70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Shalby with a target price of Rs 70 in its research report dated June 22, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Shalby


Q4FY20 revenues de-grew 4.1% YoY to Rs 109 crore impacted by loss of few business days due to Covid-19 related disturbances. EBITDA margins posted a steep decline of 1100 bps to 2.3% (13.4% in Q4FY19) due to negative operational leverage. Subsequently, EBITDA declined 83.4% YoY to Rs 2.5 crore. Despite higher other income, higher tax outgo (Rs 19 crore vs Rs 3.6 crore in Q4FY19) contributed towards registering a loss of Rs 17.1 crore for the quarter. On a full year basis, revenues grew 5.6% to Rs 487 crore with EBITDA margins contracting 104 bps to 16.8% mainly due to lower gross margins whereas EBITDA remained flat at Rs 82 crore.



Outlook


However, skewed margins, weak return ratios are still major concerns. We value the company on an SOTP basis by valuing hospitals (above six years) at 6x FY22E EV/EBITDA and hospitals (below six years) at 1x FY22E EV/sales. We arrive at an SOTP target price of Rs 70. Ramp up in below six years hospitals will be key to watch for re-rating.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 23, 2020 06:39 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Shalby

