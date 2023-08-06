English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Sapphire Foods; target of Rs 1400: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Sapphire Foods with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated August 03, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 06, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
    Hold

    Hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Sapphire Foods

    Sapphire’s Q1 EBITDA was largely in line with estimates. Revenue grew 20%, led by 27% growth in store count, flat SSG in KFC/PH Sri Lanka (SL) and 9% SSG decline in PH India. For KFC, focus remains on retaining the strong topline growth with stable margins, while PH’s focus is on marketing and improving product/value proposition to capitalize on recovery in category growth. New product innovation continued with launch of KFC snackers (7 products) at Rs99 and earlier launch of entry-level pizzas/big menu-revamp in PH. Gross margin improved by 60bps QoQ, suggesting bottoming of the RM pain.


    Outlook

    Sapphire expects PH network expansion to moderate with weak trends, while KFC expansion will continue. Unhurried store addition coupled with slower SL recovery drive the 3% cut to our estimates. TP remains unchanged at Rs1,400/sh on 3M rollover.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sapphire Foods - 03 -08 - 2023 - emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations #Sapphire Foods
    first published: Aug 6, 2023 11:28 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!