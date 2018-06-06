Hold Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 697: Centrum Research

Centrum Research recommended hold rating on Repco Home Finance with a target price of Rs 697 in its research report dated May 30, 2018.
Centrum Research's research report on Repco Home Finance
Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL), for Q4FY18, reported decent set of numbers with net interest income (NII) growing 13.2% YoY, backed by loan growth of 10.3% YoY. Pre-provisioning profit (PPP) and net profit grew 12.0% and 11.9%, respectively. Asset quality improved with gross and net NPAs declining 83bps QoQ to 2.87% and by 76bps QoQ to 1.29%, respectively. Sanctions and disbursements increased 32% and 28%, respectively during Q4. The contribution of loan against property (LAP) book declined to 18.6% at the end of FY18 vs. 20.2% last year.Outlook
Hence, we maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs697 valuing it at 2.5x its FY20E ABV.
