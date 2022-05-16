English
    Hold Relaxo Footwears; target of Rs 1100 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Relaxo Footwears with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    May 16, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Relaxo Footwears


    Relaxo is India’s leading footwear manufacturing company, boasting of largest capacity of 10.0 lakh pairs per day. It is a dominant player in the open footwear space (~80% of sales), with its strong portfolio of brands (‘Flite’, ‘Bahamas’, ‘Sparx’, ‘Relaxo). Market leader in value priced segment selling ~19 crore pairs annually • Relaxo, over the years, has maintained b/s prudence with controlled working capital cycle, healthy asset turns of 2.5x and generating RoCE of 20%+.



    Outlook


    However, premium valuations and near term headwinds may cap upsides. Hence, we reiterate HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price. We value Relaxo at Rs 1100 i.e. 65x FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 16, 2022 04:20 pm
