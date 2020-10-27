172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-nestle-india-target-of-rs-15800-emkay-global-financial-6021311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Nestle India; target of Rs 15,800: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 15,800 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Nestle India


Nestle saw a stronger-than-expected recovery with double-digit sales growth. Domestic business grew 10%, beating estimates by 3%, with strong performance from noodles, coffee and chocolates, benefitting from in-home consumption. EBITDA was largely in line with growth of 16%. PAT was flat due to lower ETR in the base. Gross margins expanded 180bps qoq, led by low milk prices, which are likely to sustain in the near term. Softer commodity prices and control on other overheads are likely to help maintain a positive margin outlook. Growth outlook has improved (vs. Q1), with a ramp-up in the supply chain and continued benefits from high in-home consumption. Growth in the core portfolio remains strong. Pickup in innovation pace, which appears to have slowed down post Covid, would be positive.



Outlook


With Improved growth outlook and valuations reverting to reasonable levels (down ~12% from peak), we see limited downsides and hence, upgrade the stock to Hold from Sell, with a revised TP of Rs15,800 (from Rs15,600), based on 50x CY22E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 01:12 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Nestle India #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.