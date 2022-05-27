English
    Hold Music Broadcast; target of Rs 24: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Music Broadcast with a target price of Rs 24 in its research report dated May 25, 2022.

    May 27, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Music Broadcast


    We cut our FY23E/FY24E EBITDA estimates by 15%/12% respectively as yields which are at ~35-40% discount as compared to pre-COVID levels may take longer to recover. However, ad-volumes have shown signs of improvement with inventory utilization of 26%/54%/77%/75% in 1Q/2Q/3Q/4Q respectively which is encouraging. We believe MBL has fared well in this challenging environment with 1) volume market share of 21% in FY22 across main frequencies and 2) 2nd highest client count share of 41% in the industry in 4QFY22. We retain our HOLD rating given 1) strong liquidity position (Rs2,640mn of cash balance as on FY22) 2) stringent focus on cost control and 3) new initiatives taken (long term deals, digital & content integration exercises) to boost sales in this environment (contributed Rs148mn to sales in 4QFY22).



    Outlook


    Our TP (50% weight to DCF and EV/EBITDA methodology) remains intact at Rs24. We value the stock at 5.5x FY24 EBITDA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 27, 2022 03:20 pm
