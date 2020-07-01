App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 389: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Kajaria Ceramics with a target price of Rs 389 in its research report dated June 27, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Kajaria Ceramics


Q4 results were impacted by nationwide lockdowns, leading to a 19% yoy volume decline (vs. estimate of 12% fall). EBITDA was at Rs934mn vs. our estimate of Rs1,037mn and OPM stood at 14.3% vs. estimate of 14.5%. Key positives: 1) Gross margin improvement of 2.7pp yoy/78bps qoq to 41.4% 2) 11 days improvement in receivables days. Key negatives: 1) Volume decline of 19% yoy 2) realization decline of 1.1% yoy 3) 13 days increase in inventory days in FY20. Management indicated that sales volumes were at 35%/50-60% of last year’s volumes in May/Jun‘20. Capacity utilization in Jul’20 should reach to 70%. Current gas prices are 10-12% lower than the Q4 average. There will not be any major capex in FY21.



Outlook


Q1FY21 sales volumes should be at 30-35% of last year’s volumes and we now factor in a volume decline of 15% yoy in FY21E. EBITDA estimates are reduced by 40%/25% for FY21/22E. We introduce FY23 estimates and maintain the Hold rating on the stock.





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:39 am

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Kajaria Ceramics #Recommendations

