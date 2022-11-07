English
    Hold Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

    November 07, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation


    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) is one of India’s largest public sector refining & marketing companies. The company operates more than 19000 retail outlets • Petrol & diesel together historically contributed more than 60% of total sales.


    Outlook


    We retain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value HPCL at Rs 220 i.e. average of P/BV multiple: Rs 195/share and P/E multiple: Rs 245/share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 7, 2022 07:00 pm