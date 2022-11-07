Hold Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) is one of India’s largest public sector refining & marketing companies. The company operates more than 19000 retail outlets • Petrol & diesel together historically contributed more than 60% of total sales.

Outlook

We retain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value HPCL at Rs 220 i.e. average of P/BV multiple: Rs 195/share and P/E multiple: Rs 245/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation - 05-11-2022 - icici