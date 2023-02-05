English
    Hold Hester Biosciences; target of Rs 1830: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hester Biosciences with a target price of Rs 1830 in its research report dated February 02, 2023.

    February 05, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Hester Biosciences

    Hester is one of India’s leading animal healthcare companies & the second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer in the country. It has a strategic presence in 30+ countries with key markets being India, Nepal and Tanzania. It operates through four broad verticals: poultry vaccines, poultry health products, animal vaccines and animal health products • Sales break-up for Q3FY23: Poultry healthcare: 42%, Animal healthcare: 58%.

    Outlook

    We maintain HOLD as we monitor the ramp-up in animal healthcare, Africa business, opportunities in pet-care to mitigate slump in legacy poultry vaccines segment. We value Hester at Rs 1830 (base business at Rs 1794 i.e. 30x FY25E EPS of Rs 59.8 + NPV of Rs 35 for Covaxin DS opportunity).