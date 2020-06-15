Hold Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat State Petronet

Gujarat State Petronet’s (GSPL operating revenue for Q4FY20 increased sharply by 37.2% YoY to Rs 595.2 crore on account of growth in transmission volumes. Transmission volumes increased 13.5% YoY to 36.8 mmscmd. EBITDA came in at Rs 355.7 crore, up 8% YoY. Subsequently, PAT was at Rs 225.6 crore, up 47.1% YoY, aided by a lower tax rate.

Outlook

We value GSPL on an SOTP basis with investments at ~Rs 127/share and standalone business at ~Rs 123/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 250. We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD recommendation.







