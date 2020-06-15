Hold Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gujarat State Petronet with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated June 10, 2020.
ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat State Petronet
Gujarat State Petronet’s (GSPL operating revenue for Q4FY20 increased sharply by 37.2% YoY to Rs 595.2 crore on account of growth in transmission volumes. Transmission volumes increased 13.5% YoY to 36.8 mmscmd. EBITDA came in at Rs 355.7 crore, up 8% YoY. Subsequently, PAT was at Rs 225.6 crore, up 47.1% YoY, aided by a lower tax rate.
Outlook
We value GSPL on an SOTP basis with investments at ~Rs 127/share and standalone business at ~Rs 123/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 250. We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD recommendation.
