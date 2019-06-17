App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Entertainment Network India; target of Rs 545: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Entertainment Network India with a target price of Rs 545 in its research report dated June 03, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Entertainment Network India


ENIL reported 10.3% YoY revenue growth to Rs 175.8 crore in Q4FY19. Overall revenue growth for the quarter, was largely aided by non-radio business (grew 26% YoY to Rs 75.8 crore) while radio revenues were flat at Rs 100 crore vs. high single digit growth recorded by peers during the quarter). EBITDA growth of 21.8% YoY for the quarter was aided by ~15.8% YoY decline in employee expenses (reversal of provisions pertaining to variable pay, on non-achievement of certain internal targets). EBITDA margins improved 231 bps YoY to 24.5%. PAT increased 64% YoY to Rs 19.4 crore, aided by superior performance at EBITDA level.


Outlook


The fact that overall growth expectations of radio industry has tapered down to 8-10% CAGR vs. erstwhile expectations of 14-15% growth coupled with consistent lower growth trajectory of ENIL in core radio segment is concerning. The scaling up of non-FCT business, though is a positive move but is exposed to risks of losses in events. We would wait before the said segment expands on profitability on consistent front. Hence, we downgrade our rating to HOLD with a revised DCF based target price of Rs 545, (implying ~10x FY21E EV/EBITDA).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 03:42 pm

tags #Entertainment Network India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.