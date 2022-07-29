English
    Hold Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 3860: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Dixon Technologies with a target price of Rs 3860 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

    July 29, 2022 / 05:04 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Dixon Technologies


    Dixon’s Q1FY23 revenue/EBITDA missed our estimates by 7%/15%. The sharp fall in the TV realizations led to 30% yoy revenue decline. Forex loss of Rs120mn dented operating performance. EBITDA margin was 3.5% vs. 4.0% in Q4FY22. The washing machine segment continued to deliver strong topline growth, driven by new customer wins and higher wallet share from an anchor customer. Though margin print should improve from Q2, the full benefits of benign commodity prices should reflect in Q3. In the wake of the macro weakness, management has lowered FY23 volume guidance for TV to ~3.6mn from 4mn. While the slowdown in the lighting segment has led to a 7% cut in FY23 topline. Management expects revenue normalization in lighting to start from Q4.



    Outlook


    We reduce our FY23-25 revenue estimates by 4-11% with higher cut in TV and non-mobile PLI revenue for FY23. We also lower our EBITDA assumptions for the same period by 3- 11%. Maintain Hold with a revised Jun’23 TP of Rs3,860 (41x Jun’24E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Dixon Technologies #Emkay Global Financial #Hold
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 05:04 pm
