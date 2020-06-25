App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 08:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold DB Corp; target of Rs 88: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on DB Corp with a target price of Rs 88 in its research report dated June 24, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on DB Corp


DB Corp reported a weak set of Q4FY20 numbers on account of economic slowdown and Covid-19 outbreak. Revenues dipped 17.3% YoY to Rs 486.7 crore. Print & digital ad revenue declined 20.2% YoY to Rs 298.7 crore while radio ad revenue also registered de-growth of 16.5% YoY to Rs 32.6 crore. Circulation revenue also de-grew 5.7% YoY toRs 120 crore mainly due to disruption caused by lockdown. EBITDA was down 36.7% to Rs 65.9 crore with margins at 13.6%, down 415 bps YoY. Softened newsprint prices provided some relief on the costs front. Consequently, reported PAT was down 55.8% YoY at Rs 24.1 crore.



Outlook


The stock price has sharply corrected since our last recommendation but we remain wary of promoters’ pledge (~35.3% of promoters stake is pledged) and would await removal of the same. We maintain HOLD, valuing it at 6x FY22E EPS for a target price of Rs 88.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 08:24 am

tags #DB Corp #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on June 25: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 25: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Australia’s Qantas airline to cut 6,000 jobs as virus hits

Australia’s Qantas airline to cut 6,000 jobs as virus hits

COVID-19 lockdown: Most corporate tenants complete lock-in period, can move out by serving notice period

COVID-19 lockdown: Most corporate tenants complete lock-in period, can move out by serving notice period

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.