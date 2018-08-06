App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Container Corporation; target of Rs 680: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Container Corporation with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Container Corporation


Container Corporation (Concor)’s 1QFY19 adjusted PAT declined 8% YoY/5% QoQ (15%below JMFe/18% Bloomberg consensus; adjusted for export incentives of INR 700mn) ashigher Land License Fees (LLFs) and wage revisions offset the benefits from double stacking,price increases and efficiency gains. EXIM handling volume grew 11% YoY (originating volume +8%), while domestic was up 9%. Concor maintains its earlier 10-12% volume growth guidance and hopes to improve profitability in coming quarters on the back of double stacking and price increases (to pass on higher costs).


Outlook


We maintain HOLD with aMar’19 TP of INR 680. While we like Concor’s market leadership (biggest beneficiary of upcoming DFC), we are constrained by its expensive valuation and await a better price point for entry (currently trades at 19.6x FY19E EV/EBITDA). Key risk to our call is better than expected EXIM volume growth and a sharp haulage charge increase by Indian Railways.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 05:32 pm

tags #Container Corporation #Hold #JM Financial #Recommendations

