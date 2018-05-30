App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Colgate-Palmolive India; target of Rs 1250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Colgate-Palmolive India with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Colgate-Palmolive India

The company reported 7.2% YoY decline in revenue (5.2% growth on a comparable base) to | 1,091.7 crore (I-direct estimate: | 1,123.4 crore) with healthy volume growth of 4% aided by low base quarter CPIL maintained its leadership position with 53.4%, 44.8% market share in toothpaste, toothbrush categories, respectively. However, it is losing market share in toothpaste segment due to aggressive competition especially in ayurvedic and naturals toothpaste.

Outlook

We expect 11.3% CAGR in both revenue & earnings in FY18-20E. Going ahead, we believe Colgate will benefit from an expected normal monsoon and declining aggression from Patanjali in the category. We reiterate our HOLD rating with a target price of | 1250/share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 30, 2018 05:48 pm

tags #Colgate Palmolive (India) #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

