you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold City Union Bank; target of Rs 132: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on City Union Bank with a target price of Rs 132 in its research report dated June 18, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on City Union Bank


CUB reported disappointing results, with a historic loss of Rs0.95bn mainly on higher NPA recognition, which resulted in higher specific provisions (Rs3.1bn) and contingent Covid-19 provisions (Rs1.2bn). RoA for FY20 stood low at 1% vs. typical the run rate of 1.5-1.6%. Headline GNPA ratio jumped 59bps QoQ to 4.1% due to accelerated impairment from the SMA 2 pool (Rs3.9bn) due to the lockdown. The SMA 2 pool decreased to Rs1.2bn (0.4% of loans) vs. Rs20.3bn (~6%) due to NPA recognition and upgrades/recoveries. The moratorium rate in value is higher at ~52% due to higher share of SME loans. CUB expects slippages at 3.25-3.5%, which may come down if restructuring is allowed. However, we prefer to remain conservative and build higher slippages at 4%/LLP at 2.5% (after factoring in contingent Covid-19 provisions), leading to nearly flat RoA at 1% in FY21E, gradually improving to 1.5% by FY23E as asset quality pain recedes.



Outlook


We cut our rating on CUB to Hold from Buy and turn EW in EAP, with a revised TP of Rs132 (based on 1.7x FY22 ABV vs. earlier Rs205 based on 2.3x) factoring in moderation in its otherwise superior RoAs and near-term asset quality overhang.




For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


First Published on Jun 19, 2020 06:09 pm

tags #City Union Bank #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations

