App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bhel; target of Rs 60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bhel with a target price of Rs 60 in its research report dated August 12, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Bhel


Bhel’s Q1FY20 revenues came in at Rs 4531.7 crore, down 23.7% YoY (vs. our estimate of Rs 6376.1 crore) impacted by execution headwinds due to land constraints, clearances and local agitations. On the segmental front, power segment revenues declined 24.7% to Rs 3491.5 crore YoY whereas industrial segment revenues declined 20.4% to 918.8 crore YoY. It registered an EBITDA loss at Rs 266.7 crore (vs. our estimate of Rs 327.4 crore), owing to reduced revenues. It posted a net loss of Rs 216.2 crore (vs. our estimated PAT of Rs 153.6 crore), owing mainly to execution headwinds, increased interest cost, lower other income. For Q1FY20, order inflow came in at Rs 3892 crore while order backlog was at Rs 107806 crore.


Outlook


We revise our fair value to Rs 60 (16x FY21EPS) and maintain HOLD rating. Key risk: Elongated execution headwinds, concerning long term thermal power sector outlook.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 02:55 pm

tags #BHEL #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.