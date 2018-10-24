App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Asian Paints; target of Rs 1180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 1180 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Asian Paints


Asian Paints’ (APL) Q2FY19 performance was operationally weak in EBITDA margin terms. We believe paint volume growth at ~10% YoY was achieved through a change in product mix while APL refrained from taking a price hike in an inflationary scenario looking at festive demand around the corner. It has instead passed on the GST rate cut to its dealers with immediate effect to fast liquidate the inventory. APL has taken a price hike of 2.35% effective from October 1, 2018 and guided at a few more price hikes in upcoming quarters to negate the impact of higher crude related raw material prices and adverse currency movements. However, demand being more skewed towards lower end products like distemper, we believe margin pressure would remain in near future We believe the volume CAGR of ~13% in FY18-20E would be largely supported by a shorter repainting cycle and increasing presence in the southern region through two news facilities (with capacity of 3 lakhs/KL each) in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. We also believe the company would gradually take a price hike to maintain EBITDA margin in the range of ~18-19%.


Outlook


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 24, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #Asian Paints #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

