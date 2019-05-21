Hold Arvind; target of Rs 95: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Arvind

For Q4FY2019, Arvind Limited’s revenue remained flat, mainly led by pressure on denim volumes; margins improved by 34 BPS y-o-y led by growth in advanced materials business. Denim sales volume will remain under pressure in the next 6-9 months; garmenting business to perform strongly in H2FY2019 as capacity increases. Revenue and PAT is expected to clock a CAGR of 8% each over FY2019-21.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold recommendation with an unchanged PT of Rs. 95.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.