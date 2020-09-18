172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-amber-enterprises-india-target-of-rs-2140-emkay-global-financial-5857271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 04:52 PM IST

Hold Amber Enterprises India; target of Rs 2140: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Amber Enterprises India with a target price of Rs 2140 in its research report dated September 17, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Amber Enterprises India


Amber recently concluded a QIP of Rs4bn to fund its expansion plans including two greenfield plants for components (both AC and non-AC) and finished goods. The purchase of the residual stake (20%) in Sidwal Refrigeration will also be funded from this. Government’s increased focus on self-reliance and potential import duty increase through phased manufacturing program, should benefit domestic firms. Despite healthy RAC volume growth over the years, component manufacturing ecosystem is a missing link. Amber’s relationship with brands and focus on gaining higher wallet share are working well and management is confident on further increasing the share through component supplies. Low RAC penetration will continue to work in favor of Amber in the medium- to long term.


Outlook


We bake in capacity expansion benefits from FY23 with optimistic revenue assumptions. We value Amber 25x on FY23E EPS to arrive at a revised TP of Rs2,140 and retain Hold rating. RAC industry growth trends and timely execution will be the key monitorables.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 18, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #Amber Enterprises India #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations

