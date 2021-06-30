MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Graphite India shares gain on robust Q4 FY21; ICICI Direct retains buy with 27% upside

The company reported a net profit of Rs 64 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against a loss of Rs 7 crore in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News
June 30, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST
Graphite India  | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 137 percent to Rs 301.05 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 127.10 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 0.75% September quarter: 1.34%, and December quarter: 3.3%.

Graphite India  | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 137 percent to Rs 301.05 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 127.10 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 0.75% September quarter: 1.34%, and December quarter: 3.3%.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Graphite India share price added 2 percent intraday on June 30 after the company turned profitable in Q4 FY21.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 64 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against a loss of Rs 7 crore in the year-ago period.

The sharp turnaround in profits was driven by a dip in material costs resulting in positive EBITDA margins in the current quarter.

Net sales of the company, however, declined 6 percent YoY to Rs 565 crore.

The company reported consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of Rs 78 crore, while margin was at 13.8 percent.

Close

Related stories

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The stock was trading at Rs 644.65, up Rs 13.95, or 2.21 percent, at the time of writing this copy. It touched an intraday high of Rs 650.00 and an intraday low of Rs 638.65.

Looking ahead, the management remains optimistic with the ongoing recovery in demand for electrodes and stabilization of prices. Graphite India is well positioned to cater to the growing demand for electrodes and maintain its strong liquidity and balance sheet position, the management said.

Research and broking firm ICICI Direct has maintained a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 800 per share.

"During Q4 FY21, electrode prices started to recover from the lows. Furthermore, with increased steel production around the world, demand for electrodes has started to pick up and prices have started to stabilise. This augurs well for Graphite India, which is the largest Indian producer of graphite electrode," it said.

"We value the stock at 6.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 800 and maintain our buy recommendation on the stock," the brokerage firm added.

ICICI Direct further said that the gradual pick-up in demand from steel consuming sectors in H2 FY21 has led to increase in demand for steel and electrode. "The lower exports from China may bode well for other EAF steel producing nations, thereby likely to have a positive rub-off on graphite electrode demand," it said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Graphite India
first published: Jun 30, 2021 11:05 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the COVID-19 claim hiccups you can avoid

Simply Save | Know the COVID-19 claim hiccups you can avoid

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.