Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid volatility; financials drag

June 30, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST

Market Close: Benchmark indices erased all the intraday gains and ended lower in the highly volatile session on June 30.

At close, the Sensex was down 66.95 points or 0.13% at 52482.71, and the Nifty was down 27 points or 0.17% at 15721.50. About 1503 shares have advanced, 1455 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.

Among sectors, except IT, all other indices ended in the red with Nifty Bank index falling 0.7 percent. BSE Midcap ended flat, while Smallcap index gained 0.5 percent.

Shree Cements, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid Corp, ICICI Bank and UPL were among top losers on the Nifty. Top gainers were Coal India, Divis Labs, Reliance Industries, Infosys and SBI Life Insurance.