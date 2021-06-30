MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
June 30, 2021 / 03:43 PM IST

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid volatility; financials drag

Among sectors, except IT, all other indices ended in the red with Nifty Bank index falling 0.7 percent. BSE Midcap ended flat, while Smallcap index gained 0.5 percent.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,482.71-66.95 -0.13%
    Nifty 5015,721.50-26.95 -0.17%
    Nifty Bank34,772.20-238.10 -0.68%
    Nifty 50 15,721.50 -26.95 (-0.17%)
    Wed, Jun 30, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Coal India146.652.15 +1.49%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Shree Cements27,504.60-629.85 -2.24%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT29168.00181.70 +0.63%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Bank34772.20-238.10 -0.68%


  • June 30, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST

    Rupee Close:

    Indian rupee ended lower by 9 paise at 74.32 per dollar, amid volatility saw in the domestic equity market. It opened flat at 74.22 per dollar against previous close of 74.23 and traded in the range of 74.22-74.44.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 30, 2021 / 03:38 PM IST

    Refinery expansion to reduce OIL’s rating headroom: Fitch Ratings

    Fitch Ratings expects the rating headroom for Oil India (BBB-/Negative) to reduce in the medium term as leverage will rise, when it accelerates capex to expand capacity at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL).

  • June 30, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST

    Market Close: Benchmark indices erased all the intraday gains and ended lower in the highly volatile session on June 30.

    At close, the Sensex was down 66.95 points or 0.13% at 52482.71, and the Nifty was down 27 points or 0.17% at 15721.50. About 1503 shares have advanced, 1455 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.

    Among sectors, except IT, all other indices ended in the red with Nifty Bank index falling 0.7 percent. BSE Midcap ended flat, while Smallcap index gained 0.5 percent.

    Shree Cements, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid Corp, ICICI Bank and UPL were among top losers on the Nifty. Top gainers were Coal India, Divis Labs, Reliance Industries, Infosys and SBI Life Insurance.

  • June 30, 2021 / 03:23 PM IST

    Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research:

    The market witnessed a very volatile movement in the range of 15740-15840. Trading above 15800 is positive from a short-term perspective. If the market closes below 15800, the market expects a correction till the level of 15650. 

    The technical indicator suggests, a volatile movement in the market in the range of 15650-15900. As such the traders are advised to refrain from building a fresh buying position until further decisive movement is seen in the market.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 30, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST

    Tech Mahindra announces partnership with TAC Security

    Tech Mahindra announced partnership with TAC Security to enable next-generation enterprise security for customers globally. The partnership will leverage artificial intelligence and user-friendly analytics to help measure, prioritize, and mitigate vulnerabilities across the entire IT stack. 

    Tech Mahindra was quoting at Rs 1,093.85, up Rs 5.30, or 0.49 percent on the BSE.

  • June 30, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST

    Vindhya Telelink share price hits 52-week high

    Vindhya Telelink touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,420, rising over 15 percent on June 30 after the company reported improved numbers for the quarter ended March 2021.

    The company reported a sharp jump in consolidated profit at Rs 116.04 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 38.26 crore in Q4 FY20.

    Its revenue jumped to Rs 556.56 crore from Rs 459.08 crore YoY.

  • June 30, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST

    Abhishek Bansal, Founder Chairman, Abans Group

    Gold prices traded negative as the dollar index found safe-haven support from growing concern that more countries will need to re-impose pandemic lockdowns as the dangerous Delta Covid-19 variant spreads throughout the world. 

    Gold is currently trading near $1759 which is sharply lower than the recent high of $1919.20 registered on June 1st. Meanwhile, the US dollar index currently trading above 92.0 which is sharply higher from the recent low of 89.53 registered on May 25th.

    Gold prices are likely to continue a negative trend while below the key resistance level of $1793-$1803 while an immediate support level could be seen near $1735-$1720.

  • June 30, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST

    Market at 3 PM

    Benchmark indices erased all the intraday gains and trading flat dragged by the financial names.

    The Sensex was up 1.70 points or 0.00% at 52551.36, and the Nifty was down 7.30 points or 0.05% at 15741.20. About 1574 shares have advanced, 1371 shares declined, and 96 shares are unchanged.

    Market at 3 PM Benchmark indices erased all the intraday gains and trading flat dragged by the financial names. The Sensex was up 1.70 points or 0.00% at 52551.36, and the Nifty was down 7.30 points or 0.05% at 15741.20. About 1574 shares have advanced, 1371 shares declined, and 96 shares are unchanged.
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 30, 2021 / 02:52 PM IST

    Nifty Bank index shed 0.5 percent dragged by the IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, PNB

    Nifty Bank index shed 0.5 percent dragged by the IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, PNB
  • June 30, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST

    Rupee Updates:

    Indian rupee is trading near the day's low level at 74.40 per dollar, amid volatility seen in the domestic equity market.

    It opened flat at 74.22 per dollar against previous close of 74.23.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.