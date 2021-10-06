Force Motors share price gains 5% on better sales, production in September

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Force Motors' share price added 5 percent in the morning trade on October 6 after the company’s reported improved sales and production in September.

The company produced 2,159 units in September 2021, up from 2,148 in the previous month, Force Motors said in a press release.

It sold 1,968 units during the month against 1,487 vehicles in August. Its exports, however, declined to 272 units from 500 in the previous month.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 0921 hours, Force Motors was quoting at Rs 1,548.05, up Rs 66.55, or 4.49 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,706.25 on July 13, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 980 on October 29, 2020. It is trading 9.27 percent below its 52-week high and 57.96 percent above its 52-week low.