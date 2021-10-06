MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Force Motors share price gains 5% on better sales, production in September

The company sold 1,968 vehicles during the month against 1,487 units in August. Its exports, however, declined to 272 units from 500 in the previous month

Moneycontrol News
October 06, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Force Motors' share price added 5 percent in the morning trade on October 6 after the company’s reported improved sales and production in September.

The company produced 2,159 units in September 2021, up from 2,148 in the previous month, Force Motors said in a press release.

It sold 1,968 units during the month against 1,487 vehicles in August. Its exports, however, declined to 272 units from 500 in the previous month.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 0921 hours, Force Motors was quoting at Rs 1,548.05, up Rs 66.55, or 4.49 percent, on the BSE.

Close
The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,706.25 on July 13, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 980 on October 29, 2020. It is trading 9.27 percent below its 52-week high and 57.96 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Force Motors
first published: Oct 6, 2021 09:46 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.