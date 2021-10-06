Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade in the green; pharma, metal stocks under pressure

Benchmark indices were trading with marginal gains in the afternoon session with Nifty around 17850.
At 12:03 IST, the Sensex was up 87.76 points or 0.15% at 59832.64, and the Nifty was up 24 points or 0.13% at 17846.30. About 1768 shares have advanced, 1145 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged.
October 06, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
TCS extends partnership with SBI for another 5 years:
Tata Consultancy Services has announced that its long-standing partnership with State Bank of India (SBI) has been extended for another five years as the bank embarks on its next leg of growth based on the three pillars of technology, resilience and people.
Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,836.65, up Rs 2.95, or 0.08 percent on the BSE.
October 06, 2021 / 11:26 AM IST
AU Small Finance Bank total deposits up 45% at Rs 39,034 crore
The AU Small Finance Bank share price edged higher in the morning session on October 6 as the lender's total deposits grew 45 percent over the last year to Rs 39,034 crore in the second quarter of 2021-22.
AU Small Finance Bank had deposits of Rs 26,980 crore in the September quarter last year. Its CASA Ratio came in at 30 percent as against 20 percent between the corresponding periods.
October 06, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST
Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist at Kotak Institutional Equities: The monetary policy meetings seem to have reached a stage where decisions from the RBI will be more keenly watched than what the MPC delivers. In the October meeting, the markets will be watching for RBI’s signals on addressing the liquidity glut along with the normalization of reverse repo rates. The MPC will likely continue to stick with the accommodative stance, for now, while keeping the repo rate unchanged.
With a mixed bag in terms of both growth and inflation outlook, the RBI and MPC will want to wait for a clearer picture. But as the economy recovers, and given the financial stability perspective, it is also essential to gradually withdraw the excess liquidity and reverse an ultra-low interest rate regime with likely incipient asset price dislocations.
The RBI needs to telegraph a path of normalization rather than let market expectations anchor unsuitably. The RBI has rightly focused on the near-term till now, and the October policy will be the perfect window to outline its thoughts on normalization, especially since the RBI will certainly want to avoid any sudden tightening.
Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 40.11 points or 0.07% at 59784.99, and the Nifty added 9 points or 0.05% at 17831.30.
October 06, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Dalal street's one-way movement has been bewildering for seasoned investors. Nifty's rise from below 7600 in March 2020 to close to 18000 now, without any serious correction of even 5 percent is without parallels in India's market history. While seasoned investors have been skeptical about this rally, particularly in recent months, the newbie retail investors continue to be exuberant. At least for the present, valuation concerns have taken a back seat. Every positive news is being projected and negative news ignored. We don't know how long this exuberance lasts.
Moody's upgrading India's rating outlook to stable has come as a shot in the arm for bulls.
The major headwind for the economy and markets is likely to come from imminent inflation. With sustained rise in petrol and diesel prices, cost-push inflation will soon become a macro headwind. The MPC will be forced to withdraw from its accommodative stance. But how far this is going to impact the bullish sentiments remains to be seen. The newbie retail investors have become a powerful market force now. But exuberance alone cannot drive markets for long.
October 06, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST
Tata Motors September Auto Sales:
Tata Motors' JLR UK sales declined 53.4% at 7,196 units in the month of September 2021 versus 15,450 units in the same month last year.
Jaguar UK sales were down 54% at 1,844 units versus 4,006 units and Land Rover UK sales were down 53% at 5,352 units against 11,444 units, YoY.
Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 341.60, down Rs 3.45, or 1.00 percent on the BSE.
October 06, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST
Nifty Metal index fell 1 percent dragged by the Nalco, Hindalco, Coal India
October 06, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST
Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, MVIRDC World Trade Center on Moody’s India outlook revision:
We hope this favourable revision will bolster the confidence of foreign investors in India growth story, boost further foreign direct investment into the country, reduce government bond yields (as foreign investors purchase more of rupee denominated bonds).
We want the 10-year bond yield to fall below the 6% mark so that interest rate in the country declines meaningfully for private sector.
This may also prompt other rating agencies (S&P and Fitch) to review their India’s rating outlook.