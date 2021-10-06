Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade in the green; pharma, metal stocks under pressure

October 06, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST

Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist at Kotak Institutional Equities: The monetary policy meetings seem to have reached a stage where decisions from the RBI will be more keenly watched than what the MPC delivers. In the October meeting, the markets will be watching for RBI’s signals on addressing the liquidity glut along with the normalization of reverse repo rates. The MPC will likely continue to stick with the accommodative stance, for now, while keeping the repo rate unchanged.

With a mixed bag in terms of both growth and inflation outlook, the RBI and MPC will want to wait for a clearer picture. But as the economy recovers, and given the financial stability perspective, it is also essential to gradually withdraw the excess liquidity and reverse an ultra-low interest rate regime with likely incipient asset price dislocations.

The RBI needs to telegraph a path of normalization rather than let market expectations anchor unsuitably. The RBI has rightly focused on the near-term till now, and the October policy will be the perfect window to outline its thoughts on normalization, especially since the RBI will certainly want to avoid any sudden tightening.