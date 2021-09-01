MARKET NEWS

EPL share price rises after partnering with Colgate-Palmolive for creation of recyclable toothpaste tubes

The scrip was trading with volumes of 22,141 shares, compared to its five day average of 11,308 shares, an increase of 95.80 percent.

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 01:23 PM IST
Dollar Industries | CARE Ratings revised the credit rating from CARE A+; Positive to CARE A+; Positive for long-term facilities and reaffirn1ed the existing credit rating CARE A1+ for short-term facilities/Commercial Paper issue.

EPL share price jumped over 3 percent intraday on September 1 after the company partnered with Colgate-Palmolive for creation of recyclable toothpaste tubes.

EPL Limited announced that they have partnered with ColgatePalmolive India, one of the largest oral care brands to produce Recyclable Platina Toothpaste Tubes in India. This first set of recyclable tubes is the starting point for converting to 100 percent recyclable tubes for Colgate-Palmolive, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 240.25, up Rs 7.55, or 3.24 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 243.00 and an intraday low of Rs 232.70.

"Deepak Ganjoo, President AMESA, EPL Limited, said, "We are proud partners to Colgate‐Palmolive India for many decades and the relationship has enabled us to create path‐breaking firsts which are visible via such first‐ever conversions to recyclable tubes. Going ahead, we believe, sustainability is the cornerstone of packaging innovation and EPL is leading the pack globally on sustainable packaging. In line with brand requirements and our vision towards a net zero impact on our environment, we are committed to partnering with all the brands to offer innovative Sustainable tube packaging solutions."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #EPL
first published: Sep 1, 2021 01:23 pm

