MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
September 01, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,140.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex57,552.390.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 5017,132.20201.15 +1.19%
    Nifty Bank36,424.6076.95 +0.21%
    Nifty 50 17,132.20 201.15 (1.19%)
    Wed, Sep 01, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5714.6086.50 +1.54%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Bank36424.6076.90 +0.21%


  • September 01, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST

    Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPOs to open today:

    Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre — will open on September 1 and close on September 3.

    The initial public offering of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, which is backed by private equity firm Kedaara Capital, is a complete offer for sale by selling shareholders — the promoter (Dr S Surendranath Reddy) and investors (Kedaara Capital and Karakoram). The price band has been set at Rs 522-531 per share and the company plans to raise Rs 1,895 crore through the IPO.

    Speciality chemical firm Ami Organics’ public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 60,59,600 equity shares by 20 selling shareholders, including Parul Chetankumar Vaghasia, Girishkumar Limbabhai Chovatia, Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia, and Aruna Jayantkumar Pandya. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 603-610 crore, with the company hoping to raise Rs 570 crore.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • September 01, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Centre's fiscal deficit touch 21.3% of annual target at June-end

    The central government's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 3.21 lakh crore or 21.3 percent of the budget estimates at the end of July, as per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Tuesday.

    The deficit figures this fiscal appear much better than the previous financial year, when it soared to 103.1 percent of the estimate, mainly on account of a jump in expenditure to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • September 01, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

    India's Q1 GDP grow by 20.1%:

    India's real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 20.1 percent in the April-June quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22, a record quarterly print on the back of a low base last year, data released on August 31 showed.

    GDP contracted by 24.4 percent in the April-June quarter in FY2021 as the country went into a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. It was the steepest quarterly contraction in the economy in independent India's history.

  • September 01, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

    Wall Street's subdued finish fails to detract from strong August

    Wall Street finished marginally lower on Tuesday, although the slightly subdued ending to August failed to detract from a strong monthly performance by its three main indexes, in what is traditionally regarded as a quiet period for equities.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.11 points, or 0.11%, to 35,360.73, the S&P 500 lost 6.11 points, or 0.13%, to 4,522.68 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.66 points, or 0.04%, to 15,259.24.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • September 01, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    Asian shares down on slow-growth fear

    Asian shares gave up some of their recent gains in cautious trading on Wednesday while the dollar inched back from three-week lows, as worries about slowing global growth in several markets returned to weigh on traders’ minds.

    MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.40%, edging off a three-week high reached the day before.

  • September 01, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 15 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,140.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.

  • September 01, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Market on Tuesday:

    Indian benchmark indices continued their record-run for the second straight session on August 31 amid mixed global cues. At close, the Sensex was up 662.63 points or 1.16% at 57,552.39, and the Nifty was up 201.20 points or 1.19% at 17,132.20.

    The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies crossed Rs 250 lakh crore for the first time. It rose by Rs 2.68 lakh crore to Rs 249.98 lakh crore from Rs 247.30 lakh crore in the previous session.

    Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, Hindalco Industries and Shree Cements were the top Nifty gainers. Tata Motors, Nestle, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and BPCL were among the top losers.

    The broader market underperformed the benchmarks, but BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.8 percent each.

    All the sectoral indices ended in the green, with IT and metal indices up 1 percent each.

  • September 01, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 

    Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 
  • September 01, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.
  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.