Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

September 01, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST

Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPOs to open today:

Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre — will open on September 1 and close on September 3.

The initial public offering of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, which is backed by private equity firm Kedaara Capital, is a complete offer for sale by selling shareholders — the promoter (Dr S Surendranath Reddy) and investors (Kedaara Capital and Karakoram). The price band has been set at Rs 522-531 per share and the company plans to raise Rs 1,895 crore through the IPO.

Speciality chemical firm Ami Organics’ public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 60,59,600 equity shares by 20 selling shareholders, including Parul Chetankumar Vaghasia, Girishkumar Limbabhai Chovatia, Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia, and Aruna Jayantkumar Pandya. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 603-610 crore, with the company hoping to raise Rs 570 crore.