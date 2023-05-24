EIH Limited: Quality stock to play the industry up-cycle

EIH Limited has posted record numbers in Q4FY23, led by a strong demand momentum and improved profitability due to cost-control measures.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Record Q4 performance Strong demand momentum Expanding room inventory Industry up-cycle to last in the medium term EIH Limited (EIH; CMP: Rs 201; Market Cap: Rs 12,570 crore) has posted record numbers in Q4FY23, led by a strong demand momentum and improved profitability due to cost-control measures. The hotel industry is in an up-cycle as the demand momentum continues to remain strong, while supply is expected to lag as capacity addition will take time. Favourable demand-supply situation will benefit industry players. According to EIH,...