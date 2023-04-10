Discovery Series: Krsnaa Diagnostics -- Multiple catalysts at work

Highlights Operates a unique business model and provides diagnostic tests through PPP contracts Largely insulated from ongoing price wars in the pathology business Strong revenue visibility for FY24 on the back of recent project wins Balance sheet has more than Rs 200 crore of cash and cash equivalents Trades at 16 times FY24 estimated earnings In the Discovery Series, we showcase under-researched/not-researched ideas that offer deep value for long-term investors. In every market context, you will always see some themes fall out of favour. This usually...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is MPC’s rate pause decision pragmatic or confusing?
Apr 6, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: FMCG earnings healthy but sales growth stutters, markets remain slightly pessim...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishapRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers