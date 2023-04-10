English
    Discovery Series: Krsnaa Diagnostics -- Multiple catalysts at work

    Business fundamentals look solid and the growth potential is very promising

    Sachin Pal
    Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani
    April 10, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
    Following a business consolidation in 2022, the business is approaching another crucial inflection point

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Operates a unique business model and provides diagnostic tests through PPP contracts Largely insulated from ongoing price wars in the pathology business Strong revenue visibility for FY24 on the back of recent project wins Balance sheet has more than Rs 200 crore of cash and cash equivalents Trades at 16 times FY24 estimated earnings In the Discovery Series, we showcase under-researched/not-researched ideas that offer deep value for long-term investors. In every market context, you will always see some themes fall out of favour. This usually...

